Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4086 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Edenred Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. Edenred has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Edenred in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

