Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,577,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,332.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,454.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,471.60.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

