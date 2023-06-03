Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 868,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

