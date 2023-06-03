Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sonoco Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,169,000 after buying an additional 63,076 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000,000 after buying an additional 68,505 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $61.68 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

