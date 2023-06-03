Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.49 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,856,000 after buying an additional 619,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $234.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.32 and a 200-day moving average of $253.45. The company has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

