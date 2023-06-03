Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 7,832 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,473 shares of company stock worth $29,648,159 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

