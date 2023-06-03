Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 30,699 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,699 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
NICE Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $206.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
