Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 30,699 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,699 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $206.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NICE

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.