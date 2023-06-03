Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 659 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $323.65 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

