Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 73,782 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,782 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,747,000 after acquiring an additional 81,158 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 5.8 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:RHP opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

