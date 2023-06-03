Efforce (WOZX) Hits Market Cap of $13.00 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

