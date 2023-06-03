Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) PT Lowered to C$0.35 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

