EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Trading Down 3.7%

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

