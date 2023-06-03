EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,754.39

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,754.39 ($21.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,289.36 ($15.93). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($16.31), with a volume of 212,214 shares.

EMIS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £849.62 million, a PE ratio of 3,050.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,536.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,750.58.

EMIS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. This represents a yield of 1.59%. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,954.55%.

Insider Activity at EMIS Group

About EMIS Group

In other EMIS Group news, insider Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.51), for a total value of £105,984.88 ($130,974.89). 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

