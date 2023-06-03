Empower Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $382,712.21 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Empower has a total market capitalization of $382,712.21 and $24,607.87 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Empower has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empower alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,757,043 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.02060055 USD and is down -8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,706.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.