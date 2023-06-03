EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital International Investors increased its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,521,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 484.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 142,544 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $108.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.79. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

