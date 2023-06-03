Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,346 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enviva were worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Enviva by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enviva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $9.75 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,985.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,985.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 227,000 shares of company stock worth $2,131,610. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

