ERC20 Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $0.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016214 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,178.34 or 1.00008375 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

