Ergo Price Tops $1.37 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00005028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $95.58 million and $197,146.36 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,170.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00356111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00539730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00067016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00423012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,962,418 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.