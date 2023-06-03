Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Down 3.5%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.71 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 494,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 595,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Ethernity Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.30.

About Ethernity Networks



Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

Featured Stories

