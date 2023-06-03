Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley Sells 1,008 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $24,060.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58.

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.