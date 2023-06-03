Evolution Capital Management LLC Invests $715,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Baidu makes up about 2.5% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,563. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

