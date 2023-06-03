Evolution Capital Management LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,906,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717,236. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

