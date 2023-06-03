ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 167,394 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,394 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of MGIC Investment worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 2.4 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

