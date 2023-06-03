ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,557 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4,409.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 991,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 969,034 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock worth $2,449,618,643. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.82 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.