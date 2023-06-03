ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of CDW worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

