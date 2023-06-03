ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $11.24 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,225 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Ashland worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $89.34 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.73 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

