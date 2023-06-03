ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $17.12 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 132,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average is $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

