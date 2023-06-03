ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $106.51 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

