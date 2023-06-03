ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 84,735 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,735 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,855,000 after buying an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 154,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 100,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Bank of America lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.