Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 5.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fastenal worth $43,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

FAST traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.37. 3,814,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,681. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

