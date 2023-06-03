Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $219.56 million and $22.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,725,005 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

