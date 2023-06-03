First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Trading Down 0.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79. 1,261,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,445% from the average session volume of 35,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
