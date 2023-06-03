First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Trading Down 0.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79. 1,261,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,445% from the average session volume of 35,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 473 shares of company stock worth $309,552.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

