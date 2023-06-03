First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 108,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 439,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

