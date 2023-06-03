First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 11.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Vistra worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 3,299,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

