First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 409,600 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,600 shares during the period. Semrush comprises about 0.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Semrush worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 401,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Semrush by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Semrush by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Semrush by 62.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at $33,055,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at $33,055,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,221 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $31,662.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,644,575 shares of company stock worth $13,831,078. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 367,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,266. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Semrush had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

