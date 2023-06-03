First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $2.99. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 46,237 shares traded.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 609,890 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,430 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,598,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 160,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

