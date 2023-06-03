First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $2.99. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 46,237 shares traded.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.