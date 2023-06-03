FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.87

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.87 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 122.70 ($1.52). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,159,940 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.77) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.04) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 146.40 ($1.81).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.03. The stock has a market cap of £835.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,973.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49.

Insider Activity

About FirstGroup

In other FirstGroup news, insider Graham Sutherland acquired 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £30,874.69 ($38,154.58). Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.