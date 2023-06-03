Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.40.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,159.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

