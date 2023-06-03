Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,470 shares of company stock worth $2,638,427. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

