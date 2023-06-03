Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Thomas L. Fletcher Sells 658 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fox Factory Stock Up 3.5 %

FOXF opened at $92.26 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Fox Factory by 50.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,581,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,361,000 after acquiring an additional 865,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $34,350,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,588,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 220,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.