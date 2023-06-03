Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 563,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,904,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,681,000 after acquiring an additional 964,460 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

