Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 5,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.
Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
