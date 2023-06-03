Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 5,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Franklin Wireless Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Wireless

About Franklin Wireless

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FKWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

