Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.27

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.67. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1,699 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.34.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
