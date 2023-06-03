Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.27

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.67. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1,699 shares changing hands.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Frequency Electronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.