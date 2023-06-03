FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Shares Down 1.5%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.42. 13,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 18,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

