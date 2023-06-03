G999 One Day Volume Reaches $768.48 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $768.48 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000985 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

