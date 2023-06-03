Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41, Zacks reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $4.74 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

