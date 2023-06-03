Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,703 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.12% of VeriSign worth $461,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $226.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total value of $27,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,871.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,670. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

