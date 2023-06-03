Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 184,614 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.13% of Eversource Energy worth $621,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

ES stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

