Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,823 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Republic Services worth $569,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.