Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,568 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $476,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equifax Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $213.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.